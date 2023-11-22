Tension As Okada Riders, ‘Agbero’ Clash In Ogun

Violence erupted between commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) and transport union tax collectors, popularly known as Agbero, on Wednesday, at Akute Bus Stop and Alagboole in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to Punch correspondence who was at the scene, reports that shops were shut down and some properties were destroyed.

Also a commuter, identified as Garba, who spoke on the incident, expressed his support for the motorcyclists, stating that increasing the ticket was unreasonable.

He said: “It is unreasonable to increase their ticket price from N700 to N1400, considering the cost of fuel. Where will they get money from? This cannot continue.”

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said: ” They (motorcyclists) can have a peaceful protest, and they can bring their complaints through their different unions to the police. This particular gathering is illegal.”