Pastor Nabbed For Kidnapping, Fake Prophecies In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a Pastor identified as Sunday of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Agbado, for alleged fake prophecies and the abduction of a 21-year-old lady identified as Aliu Blessing.

According to the Command, the victim had gone to the church to take care of her ailing sister when the pastor prophesied that she would die on her wedding day if she refused to have sexual intercourse with him.

The Pastor, as disclosed by Punch, also alleged to have claimed that any man who tried to have sexual intercourse or a relationship with a lady other than him would also die.

Following the alleged deception and prophecies, the prophet allegedly abducted the lady on February 2, 2023, to an unknown location, throwing the family into pain and disarray.

After over seven months of abduction, the victim’s uncle, Aliu Yusuf, told the police that the family was shocked when Blessing, who returned home on November 5, 2023, narrated how Sunday took her to his family house in Ilaro and subsequently to a hotel, where he was alleged to have had multiple and unconsented sexual intercourse with her.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspect, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the suspect had confessed to the crimes and would be prosecuted.

The spokesperson also disclosed that the victim had been taken to the hospital after showing signs of a mental disorder.

“The suspect has been arrested, and he has since confessed to the crimes during interrogation. He is currently in our custody and will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is completed.

“The victim, on the other hand, had been taken to the hospital for medical examination after showing a psychological problem, or probably a psychiatric problem,” Odutola disclosed on Tuesday.