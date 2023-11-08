Delta Pastor Allegedly Sells His Church, Members To Another Cleric, Moves Abroad

A Pastor in Delta State made the news on Tuesday for reportedly selling his church and its congregation to another pastor before relocating abroad.

The details of this unusual transaction remain shrouded in mystery, with many wondering how such a sale could even occur.

READ ALSO: NLC, TUC Orders Indefinite Shutdown Of Power Supply, Flights In Imo State

Pastor Samuel Ojo, the spiritual leader of the Graceful Abode Church in Delta State, according to local residents, allegedly brokered handed over his entire ministry to Pastor Michael Ade, who had a congregation of his own.

Graceful Abode Church members were purportedly in shock when they learnt of the sudden change in leadership.

The development however raised questions about the ethics and integrity of religious leaders.