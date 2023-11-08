“I Was Diagnosed With A Life-Threatening Infection”- Teni Reveals

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, famously known as Teni, has opened up on being diagnosed with a life-threatening throat infection in July while recording her second album.

It was gathered that the ‘Askamaya’ crooner made this known in an Instagram post, narrating her experience with a throat infection and temporary voice loss.

She explained that her doctor advised her to undergo surgery to avoid losing her voice permanently.

While expressing appreciation to God for recovery, Teni said that she was able to recover her voice after seeking medical assistance, despite not undergoing surgery as earlier suggested by a doctor.

She said: “While recording my second album ‘Tears of the Sun’ in July 2023, I was diagnosed with a life-threatening throat infection.

“After different bouts of temporary voice loss, my doctors advised me to undergo a major operation or risk permanent voice loss. I was hospitalised in September 2023 after repeated cases of exhaustion. I had lots of injectables in five days.