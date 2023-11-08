“I Almost Broke My Waist During Campaign, Pay Me My Money” – Terry G Calls Out APC

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has called out the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over alleged debt.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Terry G was one of the artistes that campaigned for President Bola Tinubu during the election and performed at the pre-inauguration concert at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, in May.

In a post via Instagram on Tuesday, the veteran singer claimed that some persons hijacked the money he was supposed to get for campaigning for APC, he had handed over the matter to God.

He wrote: “For the people or whoever wey chop the money I worked for this APC campaign matters so.

“Make he no worry say nothing don do them o. I leave am to God. It’s only a matter of time.”

In another video shared on his social media page, Terry G said he almost broke his waist during the campaign as they toured different states campaigning for Tinubu.

He reiterated that Tinubu had released the money, but some persons have refused to pay him for the job.

