Police Dispel Rumors, Confirm 11 Deaths In Katsina Bandits’ Attack

The Katsina State Police Command has verified that 11 people were killed by bandits who raided three communities in the Bakori Local Government Area.

Its Public Relations Officer, Mr Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, confirmed this in a statement made in Katsina on Sunday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sadiq-Aliyu reacted to a news that the invaders had slain 40 people.

“We are aware of a misleading report making the rounds, especially on Facebook, that bandits attacked three villages in Bakori and killed 40 people.

“The command wishes to categorically debunk this claim as misleading, and set the record straight.

“On May 25, 2024, bandits launched an attack on Unguwar Lamido village in Bakori where they shot and killed 11 people.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Bakori, on receiving the information, quickly mobilised operatives and rushed to the scene where they successfully restored normalcy and prevented further losses,” he explained.

He asked the public to dismiss the fake story and warned against sharing unverified information.

He asked the people to always check information through official means before sharing it, as spreading false information could lead to panic, fear, and unneeded stress.

He reported the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. A. A. Musa, as condoling with the victims’ friends and families and condemning the act.

“The commissioner has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and deployed additional personnel to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner has also urged anyone with useful information that will assist the investigation to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The investigation is ongoing; the command is working closely with relevant stakeholders and members of the community to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack,” he said.