“Beg Him To Refund Me” – Upcoming Artist Calls Out Bobrisky After Paying N200K For Advert

Transgender, Bobrisky, has been called out by an upcoming artist for failing to reply his message nor post his song on his social media page after receiving 200K.

The musician made this revelation on his @gafgold Twitter page, where he pleaded with Nigerians to implore Bobrisky to reimburse him.

From the chats he shared, he reached out to Bobrisky, asking for his price to run an advert with him.

Bobrisky required the sum of 1Miliion, but the upcoming artist pleaded with him, claiming he had only 200k to send.

He sent the money on the 18th of November, and since then, Bobrisky had been ignoring him despite promising to post it on the evening he made payment.

In his words;

“Hi, my fellow Nigerians, please help me beg Bobrisky to refund me. It’s not easy being an independent, upcoming artist. I dropped a new song, “Sokinso”, my first street lamba, and part of the influencer marketing plan involved Bobrisky. Payment was made to her personal account, with a promise of same-day delivery. But it’s been two weeks now, and since the payment was received, she stopped replying to my DMs. I’ve been messaging her every day with no response… This is a scam. You all should stop doing this to upcoming artists. It’s not easy for us… Bobrisky, kindly refund me before I take legal action… Thank you.

Bobrisky ignored my message for two weeks after full payment

And the deal was that she will deliver same day of payment

Please Nigerians help me 😭😭

Below is the screenshot of our chat for proof… Nigerians, come to my rescue.”

After Bobrisky noticed the artiste posted the chats, he finally responded to him and warned him not to respond to him again since he had decided to go public.

