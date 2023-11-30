NNPP Petitions EU, ECOWAS, Others Over Kano Appeal Court Verdict, Urges S’Court To Embrace Justice

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has petitioned the European Union (EU), the British High Commission, the Canadian Embassy and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) among others over the Court of Appeal’s verdict that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

According to the NNPP, there are indications that there are moves to truncate the will of the majority regarding the mandate given freely to Yusuf at the March 18 poll.

The Party disclosed this during a Wednesday peaceful protest walk to the British High Commission, the EU, the Canadian Embassy and the ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja.

Presenting the petition at the EU Secretariat in Abuja, the Party’s National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson, on behalf of the acting National Chairman, Abba Ali, said, “A deliberate hijack of people’s mandate in Kano will no doubt have consequences politically, economically, and socially, especially in light of its humanitarian repercussions.

“From the look of things, there are clandestine moves to truncate the will of the vast majority of the people of Kano State concerning the governor they freely and willingly elected on March 18, 2023, Abba Yusuf.”

The Auditor recalled that during the 2019 general elections, Yusuf contested and won the governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, which their group joined a few months before the elections.

He, however, said that “the 2019 mandate to Governor Yusuf was allegedly snatched away by the powers that be under very controversial circumstances, and this day-light robbery was given a seal of authority by the judiciary.”

While the NNPP has proceeded to the Supreme Court to seek redress, the party said that it is concerned with the peace and stability of Kano State in particular and Northern Nigeria, in general.

It, therefore, urged the Supreme Court to embrace substantial justice by restoring the mandate given to Yusuf.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu, world leaders, former Nigerian Presidents/ Heads of States, heads of international organisations, and heads of local and international security agencies, and all promoters of democracy to counsel the Nigerian judiciary, specifically the Supreme Court, in respect of the Kano State Governorship seat.

“As we head towards this next level of adjudication, which of course is the final, there is palpable tension in Kano. The city’s atmosphere is enveloped in anger, with a sense of shock and agony pervading every discussion on the streets, offices, and homes,” he added.

Head of Delegation Mission, Agnieszka Oliveira, receiving the petition at the EU Embassy, appreciated the Party for peacefully channeling their grievances, adding that the EU will follow up with the case.

“We have deployed election observation mission during elections in Nigeria, last time as well, I was personally observing elections in Kano, and I saw the enthusiasm in Kano. We will follow the case and the development and will convey that to the Ambassador,” Oliveira said.