Celestial Church Int. Leader Knock Pasuma, Portable’s Invitation To Perform At 7th Anniversary

Olatosho Oshoffa, the Shepherd-in-Charge of the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters in Ketu, has disapproved the invitation to the praise night of one of the church branches extended to the street-hop artist Portable and Fuji singer Pasuma.

An event flyer indicating Pasuma and Portable would perform at the church’s praise night in Lagos went viral on social media on Wednesday, causing a stir.

The church’s selection of singers was criticised by internet users in the post’s comment section.

In response to the poster on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Oshoffa said he had discussed it with the parish’s presiding cleric and that the disputed performers would no longer be present.

Sharing the poster on his Facebook page, he wrote, “Dear Celestians, I have just spoken to the Shepherd in Charge of the above Parish at length. He has promised to make amendments to the posters.

“He has promised that the said contested artists would NOT come for the Nights. There is No doubt the said poster is very CONDEMNABLE. God bless CCC. Amen.”