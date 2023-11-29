Mr. Joseph Aloba, the late Mohbad’s father, has been exposed for demanding between N10 and N15K in exchange for interview regarding the death of his son.

The father of the late singer, Mohbad, Mr Aloba has in the past granted a series of interviews about the death of his son, his wife, and their son, Liam.

According to reports from leaked audio shared on the page of the popular Instagram blog, Gistlover, Joseph Aloba allegedly charged interviewers an amount of N10,000 and N15,000 before granting interviews.

It was reported that Joseph Aloba also signed a contract with African TV over the death of his son after they connived and opened a fake foundation in Mohbad’s name to collect money from people.

Listen to the audio….