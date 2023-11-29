Reactions As Celestial Church Invites Pasuma, Portable To Perform At 7th Anniversary

A Lagos State branch of the Celestial Church of Christ has drawn criticism for inviting street-hop artist Portable and Fuji singer Pasuma to its praise night event.

On Wednesday, the church shared the event flyer on its Facebook page which attracted attacks from online users in the church’s comment section for inviting secular musicians to their event.

Many saw the inclusion of secular artists in a religious gathering as a sacrilegious act, expressing their disappointment in no uncertain terms.

See some reactions below;