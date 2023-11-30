“I’m Not Dating Mercy Eke” – Pere Egbi

Reality TV star, Pere Egbi, has revealed to his fans that he is not dating or in a committed relationship with fellow reality TV star, Mercy Eke.

This revelation came amid speculations suggesting a romantic connection between the two, as they have openly expressed affection for each other both in the Big Brother house and during media interviews outside.

Despite receiving gifts from fans, often referred to as ‘shippers’ supporting their relationship, Pere clarified, on November 29, that he and Mercy Eke are not dating.

In his statement, he said, “Dear shippers while I appreciate your efforts and care from inception, I would love to be clear on one thing I am not dating Mercy Eke. So please cease with the flowers mentioning her name. This is as concise as I can be.”

Shortly after his statement, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section to express their reactions.

See some reactions below:

@NdukaIbekwe: “speculations and romours of these were ongoing, we the shippers are, we expected a permanent site in the relationship, however we go manage sha, we also appreciate una.”

@NdukaIbekwe: “This is as concise as i can remember it wont be concise cux it will be a news for more than a month trending all over the place.”

@SweetAvril2: “Very well noted Pere. However, we knew from Day 1, that there was no ship, in any form, shape or size, lol. All most of us did was CRUISE and use your contents for DELULU, because why not? DELULU is the SOLULU they say. It was all for our entertainment and while the episodes has come to an end as expected. WE MOVE. Soldier go, Soldier come BARRACKS REMAIN.”

@olakennyd: “I understand. When you get what you want you remember no dating. It’s a men’s thing.”

@ShanelSm11: “On behalf of mercenaries world wide pere we say thank you for leaving our mercy for us.”

@Brightbhoy: “Make God no allow dem disgrace your fave outside oooo. cus see the disclaimer wey general Pere use take distance himself for Mercy.”

SEE POST: