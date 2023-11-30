‘Don’t Bad-Mouth Other Ministries’ — Bishop Oyedepo Cautions Son As He Begins His Ministry

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church (LFC) Worldwide, has warned his son, Isaac, against berating other ministries.

As seen in a YouTube video titled ‘Unveiling of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries,’ Oyedepo urged Isaac not to emulate younger-generation ministries that believe they know it all.

“My son, His times are not in your hands; your times are in His hands. Don’t be part of maligning or bringing down any ministry.

“Some years ago, someone stood up to give a testimony and to malign TREM and Deeper Life and I corrected it immediately. Never get to a point where you say this thing is only happening with me,” the Bishop said.

In October, it was reported that Isaac was pulling out of the LFC to set up his own ministry.

Isaac explained that there are no complications in his family, adding that he is still a member of the Church.

The new ministry is self-named “The Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries.”