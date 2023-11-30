Rema Cancels December Shows For Health Reasons

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has cancelled all his performances slated for December.

According to the ‘Calm Down’ crooner, he wouldn’t be performing anywhere this December due to health reasons.

Revealing this via his Instagram story, Rema said he is heartbroken by the sudden development.

The 23-year-old was initially scheduled to tour the cities of Lagos, Abuja, and Benin.

He, however, promised to return to the stage next year.

Rema wrote: “It breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December. Been years of touring, I’ve ignored my health and I need time to recuperate. 2024, we go again, love.”

Information Nigeria reports that the development comes shortly after Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki unveiled plans to host the Edo-born artiste, in a grand Homecoming Music Concert on December 21.

According to a statement by the state government, Obaseki expressed his excitement to bring Rema back to his roots while speaking to youths at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City, the state capital on Wednesday.

“By the grace of God, this Christmas, we will bring Rema home. Rema will have a Homecoming Concert,” the statement quoted Obaseki as saying.