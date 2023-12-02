Mercy Eke Shows Off New Range Rover As Early Christmas Gift

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, lavished herself with a brand-new Range Rover valued at millions of naira in an extravagant display of an early Christmas gift.

The BBNaija winner revealed the exciting news on Instagram a few hours after showing off her millions of naira-worth of perfumes.

The caption reads, “New pets, Christmas came early,” while extending a warm “happy new month” greeting to her followers.

This extravagant purchase, rumoured to be worth millions of Naira, has undoubtedly raised the standard for Christmas holiday gifts.

Fans and well-wishers flooded her comment section to congratulate her on the new Range Rover gift to herself.