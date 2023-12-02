“It Was Because Of Davido You Married Israel” – Blessing CEO Faults Sheila (Video)

Well-known relationship therapist Blessing CEO, has asserted that Sheila, the wife of Israel DMW, only wedded him due to his relationship with Davido, and that the only thing she could provide for him was her purported virginity.

Reports that surfaced a few weeks prior stated that Sheila and Davido’s PA Israel DMW had broken up.

Israel DMW had claimed that Sheila was criticizing his relationship and servant-like behavior around his boss, Davido.

In a video addressing Sheila, she asked if she never knew of his behavior and excessive loyalty to Davido before she married him.

Blessing CEO emphasized that it had been Israel’s loyal behavior and public display of it that had made him famous among Nigerians.

She concluded that Israel hadn’t been the target of her love and motive for marriage, but she got married to the Benin-born because of his accessibility to Davido.

She said,“ I’ve seen a lot of brouhaha Isreal and his wife, everybody just dey bring evidence dey bring proof, but I want to ask the wife something, the only thing wey I don hear say you do you be for Isreal life na virgin, 21 year old girl, did you not know Isreal was loyal to davido? I put it to you virgin that it was because of Davido you married Isreal”

