18-Year-Old Boy Kills Retired Head Teacher After Stealing Her Phone In Ondo

One Mubarak Akadiri has allegedly killed a 62-year-old retired head teacher, Sidikat Adamolekun, in Ondo State.

The 18-year-old suspect killed Adamolekun after stealing her phone valued at N66,000.

The teenager who is also the son of the victim’s housemaid, was arraigned before a magistrate court in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

Speaking on what transpired during his arraignment on Friday, he narrated that he bludgeoned the woman to death as he repeatedly hit the deceased’s head with a wooden stool when she caught him stealing the phone.

“As usual, I went to the house to work and I later came back to steal her Samsung phone. But she caught me after I stole the phone. So, she held me. In an attempt to escape, I used a wooden stool to hit her head, but the old woman kept shouting for help. Thereafter, I hit her repeatedly on the head until she fell and died,” Akadiri said.

Although his plea was not taken, he was charged with a single count of murder.

Meanwhile, the police prosecutor, Simon Wada, told the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni, however ordered him to be remanded at the Centre pending the outcome of the DPP’s advice and adjourned the case until March 15, 2024, for hearing.