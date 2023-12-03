Erica Nlewedim Flaunts Her Newly Acquired Caribbean Passport

Erica Nlewedim, a Nigerian actress, model, and businesswoman, recently revealed to her fan base that she has obtained a Caribbean passport.

In a recent social media post, the reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim proudly displayed her passport, obscuring sensitive information but revealing her face.

She accompanied the post with a brief note that read, “I almost forgot I have a second passport. It’s time to put some distance between me and the people with a crab mentality.”

Shortly after the post, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section to extend their good wishes.

READ MORE: I’ve Dated Seven Men, None Married Me – Tolanibaj

See some reactions below:

@Cruize_247: “You did not forget. You paid for that passport. You hustle for it like many Nigerians who deserve to travel freely without having to worry about Visa restrictions and the bullshit that comes with the Nigerian passport.”

@honest_bro31974: “I’ve never seen anyone look so good in passport except you.”

@rikodonself20: “Beautiful Erica. Your beauty na carry come. I go defend you anywhere whether you are wrong or right. I go always mount you.. Your beauty alone dey bring joy.”

@NwaezeCord63644: “And which country doesn’t have crap mentality people?? This “crap mentality people” are still people that directly and indirectly make your money for you. By watching your movies, buying what you sell or who you represent. If you want a vacation just say so fav.”

SEE POST: