Man Kills 20-Year-Old Girlfriend, Posts Corpse On WhatsApp Status

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old nursing student in Chennai was killed by her boyfriend, who then uploaded the photo of her body as his WhatsApp status.

The victim, Fousiya, was a resident of Kollam in Kerala and student at Balaji Medical College at Chrompet in Chennai, India.

Foudsiya was found dead in a hotel room on Friday.

Police have also arrested Aashiq, the victim’s boyfriend, in connection with the murder.

Aashiq and Fousiya, according to the Police, hail from the same area in Kerala and were in a relationship for five years.

Police also learned that Aashiq was previously arrested and jailed under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act, after he ‘married’ Fousiya, who became pregnant while she was a minor.

Fousiya reportedly gave birth to a child, which was then given up for adoption to an orphanage in Mysore.

After he was released from jail, Aashiq renewed his relationship with Fousiya, who had moved to Chennai to study.

The duo would stay together in hotels whenever Aashiq came to Chennai to meet her.

Earlier this week, Aashiq travelled to Chennai to meet Fousiya, of which they stayed in a hotel for 2-3 days.

According to the police, on Friday, Fousiya fought with Aashiq after seeing his photos and chats with another girl on his phone.

The argument escalated, and Aashiq strangled Fousiya to death with a T-shirt before fleeing the hotel.

The crime came to light after Aashiq uploaded a photo of Fousiya’s body as his WhatsApp status, with a caption that implied that ‘it was the punishment from his court for breaking the five-year-long relationship’.

The victim’s friends, who saw the WhatsApp status, immediately informed the police and Aashiq, who had fled the hotel, was arrested within hours.