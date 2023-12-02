Three Oyo Monarchs Die In Auto Crash, Three Other Passengers Hospitalised

Three traditional leaders from Oyo State’s Oriire Local Government Area have been officially declared dead, following an auto crash that occurred in the state on Friday.

Eyewitnesses told PUNCH Online that the affected monarchs lost their lives in a road accident involving Benz E230 with number plate OLODOGBO and a commercial Scania Truck with registration number 301 XF at Aje Iye in the local government area.

Further investigation revealed that two of the affected monarchs passed away immediately, and the third, who had been rushed to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, died a few hours later.

One of the eyewitnesses, Olawoyin Adekunle, said, “Six passengers were involved in the crash, but the three survivors are undergoing treatment at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital. The affected passengers were going for a social function at the nearby community when the accident occurred.

“The affected monarchs are Olodogbo of Odogbo, Onibowula of Bowula and Alayetoro of Ayetoro in Oriire Local Government.”

When contacted, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Joshua Adekanye, confirmed the incident and said, “It was a head on collision involving a private and commercial vehicles on Ogbomoso-Oyo expressway. The survivors are undergoing treatment at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital while the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.”