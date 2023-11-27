NDLEA Raids ‘Drugs’ Party In Osun, Nabs Organisers

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided Berrymist Lounge in Osogbo, Osun State.

According to a Sunday statement by Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s spokesperson, a night party for illicit substance abuse tagged ‘Unholy Alliance for Stoners and Drunkards’, was going to hold at the location.

Babafemi who said the raid followed “credible intelligence,” added that the operatives swooped on the suspects, arrested them and recovered “illicit substances and drug paraphernalia from them.”

“Those arrested include Ikotu Omolayo, 25; Fola Olabode, 30; and Akorede Adunni Ajibola, 22,” the agency disclosed.

He said the agency also arrested some of the organisers, while the “management of the lounge has also been invited for further investigation.”

The agency said it has also arrested 30-year-old Gbemileke Adelola, the alleged main organiser of the party.