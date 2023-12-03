Mohbad’s Cousin Opens Up On Bending Singer’s Neck In Coffin

Darosha Losobeh, the cousin and personal assistant to the late artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has reacted to the viral video of the singer’s coffin allegedly showing he had a broken neck.

Recalls that Mohbad died at the age of 27 on September 12, and his death stirred controversy with many Nigerians calling for justice over his sudden demise, leading to the arrest of his former boss, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry.

However, a burial video of the ex-Marlian record signee, which made rounds online after the Lagos State Police exhumed his body for autopsy, shows his neck bent in the casket, which caused outrage online.

In a post via Instagram on Saturday, Darosha declared he was not aware that Mohbad’s neck was bent in the coffin, stressing that every member of his family saw the singer’s corpse inside the ambulance before the burial at Ikorodu, except his mother.

Darosha also said that he was the first person to make a statement regarding the incident at the Lagos State Police Command, adding that Mohbad’s properties and music catalogues are with the lawyer who controls all of them.

He wrote: “I’m so down to the extent that I had to write this up to clear this whole damn story about me going online that I bend my love’s neck; this is the craziest and saddest thing that ever happened to me, my whole life. That I broke my brother’s neck, seriously, this hurt me so much.

“What happened about the neck was that when we got to Ikorodu, we were told there was no space to keep his body at the mortuary, and we didn’t want him buried that night, so a worker there advised the family to pay for an ambulance and a coffin where we can keep him till morning and the same ambulance would drive him down to the place of burial.