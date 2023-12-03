Congratulations Pour In As Victony Welcomes Baby Girl

Popular Afropop musician, Victony, has recently become a father after welcoming a baby girl with his girlfriend.

He took to his Instagram to announce the birth of his newborn child, sharing a photo holding the baby’s hand. The singer also unveiled the name he has given to his daughter, Amara.

It is worth noting that Victony had been confined to a wheelchair after suffering an accident in April 2021.

READ MORE: Isreal DMW Reacts Following Ex-Wife’s Sheila Declaration Of Being Single

His fans have taken to the comment section to congratulate him on the arrival of his baby girl.

Read reactions below:

gistandmemesblog wrote: “Congratulations”

tennie_x said: $Dis guy dey kn@ck on wheelchair?”

gran_hombre1 wrote: “When Victony start walka?”

bibi.adee said: “Una go carry innocent face like who no Dey knack just imagine now now”

Gyvyty said: ‘Amarachukwu welcome”

See his post below: