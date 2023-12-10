Adorable Moment Charly Boy Playfully Proposes To Kate Henshaw

Famous political activist, Charly Boy, left notable actress, Kate Henshaw blushing from cheek to cheek as he playfully proposed to her at an event.

The two were honoured guests at an awareness campaign event where they spoke to youths about a variety of topics.

While at it, Charly Boy who is one of the dearest friends of the actress, took the moment to be playful in such a way that got attendees gushing.

He went on his knees to propose to Kate Henshaw, who at first failed to see it coming by joining him on his knees.

However, the mother of one blushed as the activist removed a ring from his fingers and placed it on hers. It was quite an adorable moment as the duo rounded it up with a heartwarming hug.

“Charlyboy Proposes Kate Henshaw. For those people wey dey ask for our secret, anyi n’ara Obara (we dey suck blood). It was amazing to see the delectactable Kate Henshaw today. If you really know us well you will know how much we work for our health and wellness. Keep it up my fellow vampire 🧛‍♀️,” he wrote.

Watch the video below …