Reactions As Davido And Peter Obi Are Spotted Hanging Out At Birthday Party (Video)

Popular singer Davido and former presidential candidate, Peter Obi got netizens talking as they were spotted together at a birthday party.
The two notable personalities who are big shots in their respective niches met at the event.
Peter Obi greeted Davido by placing his hands across his shoulder in a fatherly gesture.
As photographers tried to get decent close-ups of the two of them, they exchanged glances and carried on talking about an unidentified topic.
Read some reactions:
@itsleeswag said: “But he wasn’t able to campaign for him during election because he was playing party politics with his family.”
@remedyconez wrote: “My Politocal GOAT and my musical GOAT 🙌🙌🙌”
@iamkissking said: “The man when for save Nigeria and the man when save afrobeat
Two great men”
@toxicmale_7 wrote: “That man Peter Obi is the most unproblematic man I’ve seen”
@ultatvstar90 said: “peter obi’s wife almost dropped her phone unto say she jam better star lol”
