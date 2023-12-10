Reaction As Masked Man Drags Naira Marley Over Noodles, Drink Gifts To Charity Home After Mohbad’s Death (Video)

Naira Marley, CEO of Marlian Records, has come under fire on social media from a masked Nigerian man, for his gifts and visit to a charity home soon after he was freed from police custody over his alleged involvement in Mohbad’s death.

In a widely-viewed video on Instagram, the masked man expressed disapproval of Naira Marley’s actions immediately after his release.

The individual, known as Alpha Alta, expressed that the public’s opinion of Naira Marley in Nigeria would not change as a result of his visit to the charity home.

Alpha Alta stressed the significance of the visit and gifts given to the orphanage homes, while making it clear that he is neither in favour of nor against the circumstances surrounding Naira Marley.

Instead, he suggested that if Naira Marley genuinely intends to make an impact, he should consider alternative methods of charity that benefit a larger section of Nigerians.

The masked man’s statement garnered attention from numerous social media users, prompting many to flood the comment section of the post with their reactions.

See some reactions below:

Topgold: “‎if they like make they go world wide charity it can never change anything, or make them go renew their juju they will never no peace justice 4imole.”

Misrene Nel: “‎The System politicians and the government n e industry are behind but hey There is God their own time ll come.”

user3935171676821: “‎Naira Marley God himself will avenge because He is the only witness Who knows the truth.

Arike ade: “‎yes I saw the video when naira Marley and Sam Larry went to charity home this world is wicked.”

dannyDuck07: “‎charity or no charity anybody play naira marley song for my area that day he we see me.in mohbad we trust.”

user80530637114775: “‎I am not sure if we can rule out naira marley involvement in this whole case. I still feel he is still involved indirectly.”

user7591490369105: “‎That not charity that bribing people to love him again.”

heartbeat02: “‎man go rest ooh… go and ask wummi household let Naria Marley breath.”

Shezonpoint: “‎Even if he like make he carry the charity reach heaven… I won’t forget.”

BIGGER GRACE: “‎na E baba tell am mk E go do saraka but E no know say if person na light na light (IMOLE).”

SEE POST: