Burna Boy Makes History, Becomes First African Artiste To Sell Out Mercedes Benz Arena In Berlin, Germany (Video)

Burna Boy, Nigerian singer, has reportedly made history in Berlin, Germany, by selling out the Mercedes Benz Arena.

The singer appeared with tens of thousands of ecstatic fans in what appeared to be an arena filled to capacity in a few videos that were circulated on social media, with lights visible everywhere.

At the arena, the logo of Mercedes Benz could be clearly seen at the roofing of the said area, a proof that he indeed performed at the event.

In reaction to the sold-out arena, different media handles announced a new record set by Burna Boy for being the first African artiste to do such.

WATCH VIDEO: