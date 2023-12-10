Burna Boy Explains Why Many Nigerians Hate Him

Grammy-winning Nigerian musician Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, has given an explanation of why he is “hated” in the music industry.

He disclosed that his “inferiors” despise him because he had no “superiors.”

The controversial singer posted this on his X handle on Saturday when he wrote, “Hated by my inferiors for having no superiors,” while sharing a photo of himself.

Recall that Burna Boy has repeatedly claimed that he is hated by Nigerians.

Burna Boy said in ‘Thank You,’ a track from his current album, I Told Them, that Nigerians don’t thank him enough despite making the country proud “every chance I get.”

He said instead of Nigerians appreciating his invaluable musical contributions to the nation, they spread rumours that his mother was one of the dancers of the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, and that impotency might be the reason he doesn’t have a baby mama like most of his colleagues.