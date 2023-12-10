What Will Happen If Abioye Dumps Winners Chapel – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church, has disclosed what will happen if Bishop David Olatunji Abidoye, the church’s First Vice President, leaves the ministry.

According to him, the devil will rejoice in hell if Bishop Abioye dumps the Living Faith Church.

While speaking at the ongoing Shiloh, Oyedepo extolled the followership qualities of Abioye.

His words: “If this man leaves Living Faith, one second, the devil will celebrate in hell, he’s solid with me day and night by genuine passion for souls to be saved as a lifestyle.

“He can tell you more stories; he’s been with me on borrowed motorbikes in the valleys and on the mountains.

“He follows me so hard; some occultic powers said ‘if you can’t get the church, get the man,’ but they testified that he was far above the sky, where they can’t locate him.

“Do you have value for God’s presence? Then engage with passion; don’t be a social member of this church, it won’t pay you.”

Information Nigeria understands that Abioye met Oyedepo in the 80s as a student, and they have since grown the church together.

After Oyedepo departed Kaduna for Lagos, Abioye became the senior pastor of Garden of Faith in Kaduna, which was the former national headquarters of the church.

In 1993, he became a Bishop and he’s currently heading the Church’s Goshen branch in Nasarawa State.