Davido And Israel DMW Spotted At Tiktoker Purplespeedy’s Birthday Party

Nigerian singer, Davido has received praise for his humility after being spotted at the birthday party of popular TikToker Purplespeedy.

The singer attended the event with Israel DMW, his aide, and several other individuals.

A group of men who were eager to talk to the singer approached him right away in a video that showed his arrival.

Meanwhile, the celebration’s focus, Purplespeedy, was shown in one of the attached videos, joyfully dancing to his music.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section to extend birthday wishes to Purplespeedy.

See some reactions below:

Adaeze Precious: “‎Happy birthday Great Lady. Many more Calendars to destroy with good health and endless happiness.”

blessingjohnson457: “happy birthday my twinnie much love for you wishing you a long life and prosperity more money to ur account all the best in ur life sweetie.

harbeebarhzannah: “‎Baddest, so humble.”

Mhiz Piz: “‎Awwnn she said where’s Crispal so dis is love God am i a spoon.”

Favour okeke: “‎You are so beautiful happy birthday purple speedy love you so much.”

Opzy_Tianah: “‎Happy birthday my favourite. Awnnn, she said “where is crispdal”. God of true love locate me too.”

Oyin: “‎Happy birthday beautiful. may the bless aboundantly and according to his richie’s in glory.”

linã posh: “‎happy birthday speedy may your new age be blessed ijn.”

