Festivals To Attend In Nigeria During December Holidays

The wheel of 2023 is about to turn full circle and thus many Nigerians are making plans to unwind in the coming days after about 345 days of hustling and bustling.

The December festive period is also a time that Nigerians come together to celebrate, and party with friends, family, and loved ones.

Also, the festive period is the time that top entertainers in the country stage their concerts to showcase their talents and entertain their fans while ensuring fun seekers have an unforgettable experience.

In this report, PUNCH Online highlights seven must-attend events during the festive season in Nigeria.

Calabar Carnival: The Calabar Carnival takes place in the city of Calabar, Cross River State. The festival, which runs for two weeks, features colorful parades, music, and dance. The quality of the festival has grown over the years making it Nigeria’s biggest carnival and an internationally recognised festival. It used to be a month-long event that began on the 1st of December until the administration of Governor Benedict Ayade reduced it to two weeks.

The Experience: The Experience is an annual, free gospel music concert held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island, Nigeria. The concert features local and international artists such as Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Don Moen, Frank Edwards, Nathaniel Bassey, and Chioma Jesus. The Experience is recognised as one of Africa’s largest musical events.

Lagos Countdown: This annual event is held at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos and features fireworks, live music, and a carnival atmosphere. The countdown to the New Year is a highlight of the night, with crowds gathering to watch the spectacular display.

Ogwashi-Uku Carnival: This is one of Nigeria’s oldest and most colourful carnivals that attracts thousands of people to Delta State. It is a three-day carnival that begins December 24 and ends December 26 featuring a carnival float procession, cultural dances, musical concerts, fashion shows, dinner parties, quizzes, competitions, talent hunts and displays targeted at the progress and development of the community.

Lekki Sun Splash: Organised at Maiyegun Beach on Lekki Peninsula in Lagos on December 25 and 26, Lekki Sun Splash is a music festival with different artistes showcasing their talents. Renowned artistes from all genres of local music such as juju, fuji, gospel, reggae, disco, and high life among others attend the event.

Igue/Ewere festival: The Igue or Ewere festival is an annual cultural event in Benin, Edo State. The festival which takes place in December in Benin City boasts of acrobatic displays, costumed dancing and a procession to the Oba of Benin Palace. It is a festival showcasing the rich Benin culture.

CARNIRIV: This is one of the biggest festivals in Nigeria that is annually held in Rivers State. It is a free 7-day funfair with an abundance of seafood. The carnival is a blend of culture, tradition, fashion and lifestyle fused to showcase the rich heritage of Africa. The carnival is used to display the rich cultural heritage and glamour of the Rivers people.