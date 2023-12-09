At Shiloh 2022 Oyedepo Prayed For Me To Become Minister — Betta Edu

Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation says her nomination as a minister was an answer to her Shiloh 2022 prayer at the Living Faith Church popularly known as Winners’ Chapel.

Shiloh is yearly event by the Church which attracts millions of Christian faithful in and around the country and is held in the first week of December.

While recounting her experience in the 2022 edition of the six-day programme, Edu said the Church’s Presiding Bishop, David Oyedepo had prayed about her desire to become a minister in the country.

“Church praise the Lord! Praise the Lord!! My name is Dr. Betta Edu and I came to thank God.

“Last year at Shiloh 2022, I prayed and told God that by the next time I come for the next year’s Shiloh, I want to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On the last day of Shiloh, just as I was walking out, I saw Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, and I went to greet him and meet him as usual and I whispered to him, ‘Papa, I need you to pray for me. I have just one prayer request now’. And he said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I want to come back to Shiloh 2023 as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’. He put his hand on my head and he said, ‘It is done’. I stood up and I left.

“I came today to return all glory to God that in spite of all odds, today I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. One of the youngest in the Fourth Republic.

“People my age, are not at the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria in this Fourth Republic. But today, I can boldly stand here to say, ‘God did it’. I came to return all glory to God,” she said on Friday’s Hour of Visitation at the Canaanland premises of the Winners’ Chapel in the Ota area of Ogun State.

Edu was among the ministers screened and confirmed by the Senate in early August.

At 37, she is one of the youngest ministers in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet and was until her appointment the National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).