“I’ve Been Dragged The Past Two Years, I No Dey Fear Dragging” – Yul Edochie To ‘Online In-Laws’

Actor Yul Edochie, has revealed that he is not moved by the daily taunts and drags he receives from his online in-laws.

In a compelling interview on White Pearl Studios TV, Yul discussed the criticism he has received over the past two years regarding his second marriage to fellow actress Judy.

He expressed, fearlessly, that he is unafraid of criticism and prefers not to engage in the bad comments that flood his online domain.

Recall how social media went wild after Yul Edochie announced on his page that he was having an affair with Judy Austin and that they welcomed a child into their union.

A lot of social media users dagged him on his page and has still been dagging him even after two years. Accoding to him, he has never been moved by the insults because unmarried people cannot advise a 41 year old man what to do with his life.

His words;

“People have been dragging for the past two years, I no dey fear dragging, I don’t even read all those things they write about me, I have spent 18 years in Nollywood, these are young people, I am 41, someone who is 23, 24 is trying to teach me how to live my life, someone who is not married is trying to tell me how to leave my life.”

