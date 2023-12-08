“Public Schools Are Free” – Korra Obidi’s Ex-Husband Finally Replies After She Called Him Out

Popular influencer, Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean has finally replied her after she called him out for not paying the school fees of their kids.

Recall that the single mother of two, had expressed her frustration on the internet about the growing expenses she is facing due to her spouse’s noncompliance in covering their kids’ school expenses.

She had maintained that she doesn’t want her kids to go to any public school because she doesn’t particularly like the standard of education there and there are no better public schools in LA where she lives.

However, in a recent video of reply to this, Justin Dean noted that public schools are completely free and tuition for them are usually paid for by the government through the taxpayer’s money.

In his explanation, he noted that property taxes are usually paid by homeowners, and these taxes are used to fund schools. Hence, the quality of a public school is dependent on the kind of locality the person lives.

Better-funded public schools are found in localities where there are more well-to-do folks with better houses because higher property taxes are charged for people whose houses are of higher value.

He said;

”You don’t know as much as me, okay? Cox i actually went to school for this sh*t, thank you for this public service announcement, Public school are free”

Watch him speak in the video below: