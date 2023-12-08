Netizens React As Mohbad’s Father Is Spotted In Studio Singing

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Mohbad, has sparked mixed reactions as he’s spotted in the studio recording a song, months following the death of his son.

The circumstances surrounding the musician Mohbad’s death in September caused an uproar in the country.

Mohbad’s father who isn’t in good terms with his mother had been the one who had been interviewed most by journalists because of their close relationship during his time alive.

His father has been spotted in a recent video online, singing and recording.

This has elicited varied reactions from netizens. Many deem it unseemly, while others have condemned it as mimicry of his son’s art.

Read some reactions below:

iam_anikegold said: “May Mohbad’s father not happen to any of us it’s well”

adokiye said: “A bereaved father. May the Good Lord give you the fortitude to bear the loss.”

mriukeson said: “If this is his way of healing. Good! a If he wants the carry on the light that was taken off his son. Good too! Nobody should culture him on how to mourn. If you guys try attacking this man again, then we’ll bring back the DNA talks.”

ablessoo said: “Imagine Wunmi doing this . The comment would be different. Double 560 standards”

amyskitchenandtreats wrote: “Nawoo has he always been a musician abi he’s discovered the talent after he’s sondeath”

indo_mulla wrote: “POV: When u finally realize say money dey music”

Watch video: