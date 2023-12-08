Portable Rejoices As Land Rover Posts Him, Skepta On Instagram Page

Renowned Nigerian rapper, Portable Omolalomi, showed uncontrollable happiness after having a video of himself posted by the well-known British SUV manufacturer Land Rover.

Recall that a few days ago, Portable confirmed that he had received a song verse while touring the UK with well-known British singer Skepta.

A video featuring Portable and Skepta was recently released on Land Rover’s official Instagram page during the launch of their newest SUV, the “Defender.”

Reacting in a now-viral video, the Zazu crooner could not hide his joy as he lauded himself for the big recognition, identifying himself as an internationally recognized artiste.

In another post, the SUV brand also shared a series of photos, capturing the new Defender SUV and also a pose of Portable beside Skepta.

READ MORE: “I’m Planning To Settle Down” – Falz Reveals

Reacting in a video, Portable stated in part, “I have seen it…yeeeh! I have blown! Land Rover don post you before?”

Watch the video below …