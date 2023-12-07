“I’m Planning To Settle Down” – Falz Reveals

Rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz the bahdguy, has spoken about his future plans.

The gifted artist expressed hope for the right partner and a desire for a committed relationship.

The 33-year-old said he would be open to having children in three years.

This was revealed to actress Chinasa Anukam in a recent interview.

During the interview, the host asked: “Are you planning to settle down? Yes or no?”

READ MORE: “Because You Vibe With Someone Doesn’t Mean They’re Your Friends” – Simi Advises

After hesitating, Falz answered, “yeah”

The presenter also asked how long he plans to wait to have kids, the rapper responded,“The next three years.”