“If Wizkid Gives Me A Verse, I Will Get A Grammy Award” – Portable Says

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, recently made a bold declaration, saying that if Wizkid included him in a song or gave him a single verse, he would undoubtedly win a Grammy award.

In an internet video that has gone viral, Portable was heard saying how much he needed a verse from Wizkid and how much it would help his career.

He confidently claimed that with Wizkid’s influence on the song, any word dropped by Wizkid would secure a Grammy for him.

READ MORE: “I’m Planning To Settle Down” – Falz Reveals

In his words: “Give us verse o, we dey hot, if Wizkid gives me verse I’ll get Grammy Award”

His statement sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many people flooding the comment section to share their thoughts.

@Damierichie: “Wizkid is a very unpredictable person.”

Maxxwell:: “The fact say he dey hammer on this wiz verse.”

@Olamidex_: “This guy will later get a verse you’ll see.”

@omo_iya_tuwo: “What is he saying??? Na dat yeyeye go give am Grammy?”

@omo_iya_tuwo: “Portable with Cruise: “Mutual anyone pls??”

@sammie_rambo: “Werrey he Dey whine wizzy nhi.”

@SirJoshhh: “So that tomorrow you go Dey shout say Wizkid rip you.”

Watch video …