Those Opposing Restructuring Don’t Understand Its Purpose – Olu Falae

Olu Falae, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Minister of Finance, on Thursday, shed light on the misconceptions surrounding the concept of restructuring, emphasizing that its opponents lack a comprehensive understanding.

According to the elder statesman, restructuring entails a vital redistribution of powers, responsibilities, and resources among the diverse echelons of government and communities in Nigeria.

Expressing his viewpoint on Channels Television’s Politics Today, he highlighted that those opposing the idea might not grasp its significance in the context of the last three decades.

“If there are individuals still in opposition to restructuring, it is because they don’t truly fathom its essence.

“Restructuring signifies a return to the constitutional political arrangement that historically served us well. This arrangement fostered national security and competitive development throughout the country, ensuring stability which we, unfortunately, lost due to constitutional changes,” he said

The objective, he said, is to redistribute powers, responsibilities, and resources among the various levels of government and communities in Nigeria.

In essence, this shift aims to enhance the overall well-being of citizens by fostering employment opportunities and ensuring safety.

“It means going back to what worked for us constitutionally. It’s about creating a scenario where most people will find contentment, experiencing employment and safety. I don’t think anybody would oppose such a positive change,” he added.