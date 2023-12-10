“I’m A Lover Of God” – Jay Boogie On Goodness Of God In His Life (Video)

Jay Boogie, a well-known transgender and influencer, has spoken about his love for God and also reflected on the goodness of God in his life following a botched Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL surgery).

Recall that Jay Boogie had gone online to plead with people on social media about a botched BBL surgery that left him unable to urinate.

He had pleaded with kind-hearted Nigerians to assist him during that period, he also lamented about his rapidly diminishing finances.

Thankfully, Jay Boogie survived his health struggles and has now bounced back.

In a recent chat with the famous media personality, Chude Jideonwo, he emphasized that he is a lover of God and throughout his life, the goodness of the Lord has been made manifest in his live.

His words …

“I love Jesus right from time. If we were friends earlier, you would know that every morning, I post prayer points because of the life I am living, if not for God, I wouldn’t get what I am getting, the achievement I have today.

Even without parents, I have been pulling through, like God has been so faithful that whenever I reflect on my growth, and the people I have met, though I wish I came across some persons in my past, sometimes, I just sit down and cry and be like ‘God, na you really do this thing for me because I no believe am say I fit count my money buy myself hair’.

There are some things I see and I say ‘this is God’, then you now come and tell me that I am the devil but God is providing for me?”

Watch him speak below …