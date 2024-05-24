24 Killed As Suspected Bandits Raid Katsina Community

At least 24 persons have been killed by gunmen, suspected to be bandits, during the attack on Unguwar Sarkin Noma community in Sabuwa Loca Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents told newsmen yesterday that the bandits stormed the area at about 9:00 p.m. on Thursday and operated for about one hour before they left.

Also, the Chairman of Sabuwa LGA, Faruq Dalhatu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.

He said 23 victims were buried on Friday morning.

He added that the last victim was also conveyed for burial from the hospital after he was certified dead.

READ MORE: Banditry Now Business Venture For Some Security, Govt Officials — Katsina Gov

The cleric said: “Upon hearing of the bandits’ mission to attack the Local Government Council, we swung into action by informing virtually all the security agencies.

“They (security agencies) all responded to our distress call and availed themselves to the community. Before you know it, the Bandits raided the community and killed these people.

“Twenty-three people were buried from the beginning, in accordance with Islamic rites, and the last victim was conveyed from the hospital after he was certified dead.”