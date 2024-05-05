Lagos Govt Issues 48hrs Quit Notice To Illegal Occupants Of Ikoyi Towers (Videos)

The Lagos State Government has issued a 48 hours ultimatum to illegal squatters at abandoned Ikoyi Towers to evacuate.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the notice on Saturday, during an inspection of some identified sites, including the abandoned Federal Government property.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Ikoyi Towers, located behind the abandoned Federal Secretariat, Ikoyi, comprise of three blocks of 12 floors, tagged: A, B and C.

Tokunbo said: We were also on a site inspection to assess enforcement of Osborne underbridge after the illegal structures harbouring several persons were removed,” the commissioner wrote on his X account.

“Abandoned Ikoyi Towers which we observed were housing illegal occupants posing a security threat to the environment and nuisance to the State.

“An undocumented number of persons running into hundreds were seen in the premises with no sanitary provisions, and whose daily activities could not be ascertained. They have been given a 48-hour vacation notice to leave the area.”

“Stagnant water bodies were also observed in the canal in Ebutte Elefun – Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island. Illegal structures and other business activities such as block/cement moulding were found along the fence of Ebutte Elefun High School. We have given a directive for the removal of these infractions.”