Lagos Govt Uncovers 86 Rooms Under-Bridge Apartment (Video)

The Lagos State government has discovered illegal apartments under the Dolphin Estate Bridge, Ikoyi area of the state.

Disclosing this to the public via his X handle, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Wednesday, said that the under-bridge apartment has 86 partitioned rooms, sized “10×10 and 12×10”.

He added that the operatives of the Lagos State’s Ministry of Environment and Water Resources had successfully removed all structures, including a container utilised for various illegal activities, from beneath the Dolphin Estate Bridge.

Tokunbo wrote: “A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate Bridge.

READ MORE: Lagos Govt Seals RCCG Building Over Environmental Pollution (Pictures)

“They have all been removed by the enforcement team of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.”