Lagos Govt Uncovers 86 Rooms Under-Bridge Apartment (Video)

The Lagos State government has discovered illegal apartments under the Dolphin Estate Bridge, Ikoyi area of the state.
Disclosing this to the public via his X handle, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Wednesday, said that the under-bridge apartment has 86 partitioned rooms, sized “10×10 and 12×10”.
He added that the operatives of the Lagos State’s Ministry of Environment and Water Resources had successfully removed all structures, including a container utilised for various illegal activities, from beneath the Dolphin Estate Bridge.
Tokunbo wrote: “A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate Bridge.
READ MORE: Lagos Govt Seals RCCG Building Over Environmental Pollution (Pictures)
“They have all been removed by the enforcement team of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.”
A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphine Estate bridge. They have all been removed by the enforcement team of Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources… pic.twitter.com/fyGIuKawjt
— Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) May 1, 2024