“My Label Was Owed $1.5M By Runtown” – Dilly Umeniyora Spills

Dilly Umeniyora, CEO of Eric Many Entertainment, has claimed that Runtown, a former signee, owed him approximately $1.5 million when he left the label.

Umeniyora made the statement during a recent interview with media personality Daddy Freeze.

“When Runtown left my label he owed me about $1.5 million,” he said.

The music entrepreneur claimed that his new signee, Gnewzy, is better than Runtown.

“My new artiste Gnewzy is very talented. So far as he is healthy, there’s no way I would not make profit from my investment in him. Because he is better than Runtown.

“I signed Runtown because I’ve the ears for music. I was patient with Runtown. Runtown blew in five years, Gnewzy will blow in less than one and a half years,” Umeniyora added.

Runtown signed with Eric Many Entertainment in 2014 and released his debut album, ‘Ghetto University’, the following year.

However, the collaboration dissolved in 2016 when Runtown accused the label of threatening his life after attempting to terminate his contract with them.

The dispute continued to escalate, with various allegations hurled around until judicial injunctions were necessary to restore sanity.

Though Runtown established his own label, Sound God Music Group, in 2018, the legal fight was not resolved until January 2019, when the court found in his favour.

