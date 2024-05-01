Not Everyone Whose DNA Didn’t Match Cheated – Rotimi Salami

Rotimi Salami, a Nollywood actor, has added a new perspective to the divisive DNA debate on the internet.

On his Instagram page, Rotimi remarked that someday people would discover that not everyone whose DNA did not match cheated.

He emphasised that the lucrative business of exchanging newborns from hospitals is one element that has received little attention.

He also advocated for DNA testing on mothers, which he believes is equally crucial.

He wrote: “One day we will discover that not everyone whose DNA didn’t match cheated. The big business of exchanging kids at birth from our hospitals is one angle many haven’t talked about. What do you think?

“DNA of Mother to child is also very important to clear the air.”

