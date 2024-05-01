“Junior Pope Was A Gift To Entire World” – Pete Edochie Mourns Late Actor

Pete Edochie, a veteran actor, expressed regret over the loss of his junior colleague, Junior Pope, calling it terrible and unexpected.

He offered condolences for the deaths of actor Junior Pope and four others in a boat tragedy.

Edochie, who referred to the late actor, Junior Pope, as his son, stated that his life had been cut short.

In addition to urging Nigerians to pray to God in order to accept the actor’s soul and move past the social media drama that followed his death, the actor stated that the deceased was a gift to the world.

He also recognised E-Money, a well-known businessman, for taking over Junior Pope’s children’s care.

In a video shared on Pete Instagram account, he said,

“His life was cut short the way we never expected it; we shall all go someday, but not in this manner. I want to make a general appeal. Let us pray to God to accept the soul of Junior Pope and cut out the nonsense people have been putting out on social media. Let us allow his soul to rest. I am making an appeal. My son Junior pope was a gift to the entire world, also I want to use this opportunity to thank all those who have volunteered to ensure that his children will not suffer particularly Emoney who has promised that he’s going to train all his boys to whatever level they want.”

SEE VIDEO: