Two Kano College Students Killed In Boat Accident

No fewer than that two students of Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Makoda, reportedly drowned while attempting to cross the Thomas Dam in a boat, in Kano state.

Confirming the horrible incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer, of the State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed that the victims were identified as Abubakar Sanusi, 22, and Salisu Ado, 21.

The PRO added that their third colleague, Ibrahim, 21, was rescued alive and currently receiving medical attention at Dambatta General Hospital.

The statement reads: “On Tuesday 30th April 2024, State Fire Department located in Danbatta local government area received an emergency call at about 15:06 hour from Comrade Ibrahim Muhammad who informed us about the incident.

“Our officers arrived at the scene of incident at about 15:27 hrs. When they arrived, they found three students of Audu Bako College of Agric in Makoda local government who boarded a boat with the intention of crossing, but the boat sank with them.

“By God’s intervention, the boat driver managed to save one of the students named Ibrahim of about 21-year-old and rescued him alive.”