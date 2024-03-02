“Sisi Quadri Died After Securing US Visa” – Show Promoter, Olawale B

Show promoter, Olawale B of Fathia Entertainment revealed that well-known Nollywood actor Quadri Oyebanji, also referred to as Sisi Quadri, passed away following the issuance of his visa by the US.

Sisi Quadri died on Friday at the age of 44, as reported by his colleagues in the Yoruba film industry.

Olawale B revealed that Sisi Quadri was slated to travel to the United States for an event.

Sharing his photo on Instagram, the promoter captioned: “It’s heartbreaking to hear about the passing of Nollywood actor @iamsisiquadir. His US visa had already been approved, and a date was already fixed. Who are we to question God?”

SEE POST: