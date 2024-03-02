Tinubu Running Nigeria Like Military Dictator, No Solution To Hardship In Sight – Lukman, Ex-APC NWC Member

Salihu Lukman, a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC), has expressed his dissatisfaction with the way President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is managing the affairs of Nigeria.

According to him, Tinubu is exhibiting dictatorial and megalomaniac tendencies that are inimical to the stability of the ruling Party as well as the nation.

The former APC National Vice Chairman (North West), accused Tinubu of allegedly shutting down the structures of the party and acting like a king with absolute knowledge of solutions to the problems facing Nigerians.

The APC, he said, may lose the 2027 presidential election due to the widespread insecurity and economic hardship ravaging the nation.

In a statement on Saturday, he argued that both former President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu denigrated the essence of merger in 2013, and the APC manifesto by inflicting pains on Nigerians.

“What Nigerians are having today wasn’t what was promised at all. The most disturbing reality is that the current economic hardship is produced during the first term of President Asiwaju Tinubu, with no end in sight. Does it then mean that President Asiwaju Tinubu is not interested in second term? Certainly not.

“If he is interested in second term, why is he managing affairs of government like a military dictator, shutting down the structures of the party and talking down to citizens like a philosopher king who has absolute knowledge of what will produce possible happiness for citizens?

“Unless the objective is to secure second term by other means and not votes of electorate, there can not be any logical reasoning. Could that be the reason for the newfound love with some identified political merceneries who were strongly opposed to the election of President Asiwaju Tinubu? How successful could they be?

“If military governments with all their recruited merceneries could fail to guarantee their survival how could anyone imagine that merceneries could win second term for the President Asiwaju?” he queried.

Lukman said one of the arguments being canvassed by many disappointed APC members was that both former President Buhari and Tinubu just wanted to win election and become Presidents of Nigeria.

“Once they achieved that, any other thing with respect to good government and policy orientation is hardly a priority. Impliedly, this means that the whole merger exercise producing the APC was a deception. Rightly or wrongly, many APC leaders and members have come to accept this explanation as the main objective for the merger,” he added