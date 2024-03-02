He Told Me He’s 38 Years, But On Our Wedding Day, I Found Out He’s 51 – Jasmine Okafor

Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of John Okafor, commonly known as Mr Ibu, has spoken out about her failed marriage.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the socialite stated that her marriage ended due to her husband’s frequent lies.

She stated that her spouse lied to her about his age, claiming that he was 38 while in reality he was 51.

Jasmine further said that during their courtship, her husband informed her that he had never married or gotten any lady pregnant, but this was all lies.

She claimed that she found out about his true age on their wedding day.

In her words,

“This guy told me he has never married in his life, or gotten a lady pregnant, in fact, he told me he was 38 years old. The day I found out that my husband was 51 years, old was on our wedding day”.

